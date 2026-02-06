Violet Evergarden Anime Gets 1st Live U.S. Concert in February

The Violet Evergarden series is getting its first live concert tour in the U.S. this February. " Violet Evergarden Live in Concert" will travel to Texas, California, and New York. TRUE ( Miho Karasawa ), Minori Chihara , and Aira Yūki - performers from the anime - will be guest vocalists during the show. Thanapol Setabrahmana is conducting the concert. 54 Entertainment and Mammoth Live are producing.

Image courtesy of Mammoth Live © K,K/V

The tour dates are:

February 13 – Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas, TX

February 15 – Peacock Theater in Hollywood, CA

February 18 - Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY

TRUE will not appear at the February 18 show. All shows are 8:00 p.m. local time. Tickets are available now on the concert's official website.

Setabrahmana is the Assistant Music Director of the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Music Director of the Mahidol Wind Orchestra.

Evan Call ( Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ) is the composer and arranger for the anime.

© 暁佳奈・京都アニメーション／ヴァイオレット・エヴァーガーデン製作委員会

Violet Evergarden

Netflix

's television anime adaptation of authorand illustrator'snovels premiered on television in Japan and onin some territories in January 2018. The anime launched onin the United States in April 2018.

The franchise 's separate side-story anime, titled Violet Evergarden I: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll ( Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eien to Jidō Shuki Ningyō ), opened in theaters in Japan in September 2019, and it screened for at least five weeks. The film eventually earned a cumulative total of 641,980,500 yen (about US$5.98 million). Netflix debuted the anime in April 2020.

The Violet Evergarden: The Movie anime film opened in Japan in September 2020, and it ranked at #2 in its opening weekend. The film started screening at then seven Dolby Cinema locations in Japan in November 2020. The film was the first new Japanese anime film (as opposed to compilation films) to receive Dolby Cinema screenings. Netlfix began streaming the film in October 2021.

Source: Press release