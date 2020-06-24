Violet Evergarden Film Opens on September 18 After COVID-19 Delay

Film was slated to open on April 24 after 1st delay

Oricon reported on Thursday that Kyoto Animation 's Violet Evergarden: The Movie anime film will open in Japan on September 18. The announcement reportedly appeared in a television commercial that aired after a re-airing of the final episode of the Violet Evergarden television anime on Thursday.

The film's official website announced on April 6 that Kyoto Animation postponed the film's opening in Japan due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film was slated to open in Japan on April 24. This is the second delay for the film, as it was originally slated for a January 10, 2020 opening in Japan.

Singer TRUE will return to perform the film's theme song "WILL."

The franchise's separate side-story anime, titled Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll ( Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eien to Jidō Shuki Ningyō ), opened in theaters in Japan last September, and it screened for at least five weeks. The film eventually earned a cumulative total of 641,980,500 yen (about US$5.98 million). Netflix debuted the anime on April 2.

The anime held its world premiere as planned at the AnimagiC convention in Mannheim, Germany last August. The AnimagiC organizers said that they continued the screening "at the express request of the studio."

Kyoto Animation 's television anime adaptation of author Kana Akatsuki and illustrator Akiko Takase 's Violet Evergarden novels premiered on television in Japan and on Netflix in some territories in January 2018. The anime launched on Netflix in the United States in April 2018.

Source: Oricon