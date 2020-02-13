Violet Evergarden Film Unveils 2nd Teaser Trailer, Theme Song Artist

The official website for Kyoto Animation 's Violet Evergarden: The Movie anime film project began streaming the second teaser trailer for the film on Friday. In addition, the film's Twitter account announced that singer TRUE will return to perform the film's theme song "WILL."

The website also announced that the film's release is expanding with additional theaters planning to show the film in Japan. Starting today, participating theaters are offering a MoviTicke Card with a B2-sized "Morning" poster featuring an exclusive illustration by character designer Akiko Takase :

Seven theaters throughout Japan will show the previous film, Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll , on March 18 to commemorate that film's Blu-ray Disc and DVD release. These screenings will debut the new full trailer for Violet Evergarden: The Movie , and they will also hand out one of four randomly distributed short story pamphlets to each audience member.

The film will open in Japan on April 24. The film was originally slated for January 10, 2020 before being delayed.

The franchise 's separate side-story anime, titled Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll ( Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eien to Jidō Shuki Ningyō ), opened in theaters in Japan last September, and it screened for at least five weeks. The film eventually earned a cumulative total of 641,980,500 yen (about US$5.98 million). Funimation will screen the anime in the United States in early 2020.

The anime held its world premiere as planned at the AnimagiC convention in Mannheim, Germany, which ran on August 3 and 4. The AnimagiC organizers said that they continued the screening "at the express request of the studio."

Kyoto Animation 's television anime adaptation of author Kana Akatsuki and illustrator Akiko Takase 's Violet Evergarden novels premiered on television in Japan and on Netflix in some territories in January 2018. The anime launched on Netflix in the United States in April 2018.

