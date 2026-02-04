Thunder 3 Parallel-World TV Anime Confirmed for July Debut

A website for the television anime of Yuki Ikeda 's Thunder 3 manga opened on Wednesday, confirming the adaptation listed on the March issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine . The website revealed the anime's main cast, staff, teaser promotional video, teaser visual, and July premiere on the +Ultra programming block on Fuji TV and other channels.

Image via Thunder 3 anime's website ©池田祐輝・講談社／「サンダー３」製作委員会

The anime will star:

Sayumi Suzushiro as Pyontarō

Natsumi Kawaida as Tsubame

Eri Akiyama as Hiroshi

Honoka Mitsubachi as Futaba

The anime's website deliberately lists the staff with non-standard position titles: Hiroyuki for "Saku" (work), Hiroshi for "Bun" (text), and Naoyuki for "E" (art).

Kodansha USA publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Three ordinary schoolboys come into possession of a DVD that supposedly opens a gateway to a parallel universe, but when their backs are turned Pyontaro's little sister Futaba passes through and gets kidnapped by the aliens that have overrun that version of Earth! Discovering that their cartoonish bodies make them supermen in the hyper-realistic parallel universe, the boys set out to rescue Futaba.

Ikeda launched the series in Monthly Shonen Magazine in May 2022. Kodansha shipped the eighth volume in January 2025. Kodansha USA will ship the eighth volume on February 10.

The series entered its climax in January 2025, then went on hiatus in March due to Ikeda's health. The manga is set to return from its hiatus on Friday.