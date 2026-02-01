My Hero Academia, Detective Conan Creators Draw Each Others' Characters

Illustrations celebrate their anime's 30th & 10th anniversaries

Detective Conan creator Gōshō Aoyama and My Hero Academia creator Kōhei Horikoshi drew illustrations of each others' characters and posted them on Saturday to celebrate twin anniversaries this year: the Detective Conan anime's 30th anniversary and the My Hero Academia anime's 10th anniversary.

Image via x.com (c)青山剛昌／小学館・読売テレビ・TMS 1996 (c)堀越耕平／集英社・僕のヒーローアカデミア製作委員会

YTV Animation also aired a collaboration promotional video between the two anime at the end of the latest Detective Conan episode on Saturday. Minami Takayama (Conan Edogawa from Detective Conan ) and Daiki Yamashita (Izuku “Deku” Midoriya from My Hero Academia ) narrated the video, and Kenta Miyake (All Might from My Hero Academia ) makes a brief voice cameo as well. The two illustrations will appear in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on February 16 and in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine on February 18.

Aoyama began serializing the Detective Conan manga series in Weekly Shonen Sunday in January 1994, and its anime series followed in January 1996. The anime series has seen 30 years of weekly broadcasts on the Nippon Television Network . The franchise is also marking its 29th anime feature film, Detective Conan: Highway no Datenshi (lit. Detective Conan : Fallen Angel of the Highway) in April.

Horikoshi began serializing the My Hero Academia manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014, and its anime series premiered in April 2016. The anime series has seen 10 years of on-and-off seasonal broadcasts on Nippon Television Network , with the final season ending on December 13, 2025. A bonus episode titled "More," based on the manga's extra 431st chapter following the original finale, is set to air on May 2, 2026.