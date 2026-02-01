The Isle of Paramounts Light Novel Series Ends in 10th Volume

Series centers on man reincarnated onto remote island occupied by world's strongest legendary beings

Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

Light novel authorrevealed on their X (formerly) account on Friday that their) light novel series will end with the 10th volume this spring. Amazon is listing that the volume will ship on March 6.

J-Novel Club is releasing the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

Arata Toudou is just your average overworked corporate drone stuck in a monotonous grind—or at least he was, until a god's careless mistake leads to his untimely demise. Life after death isn't all that bad, though. As an apology, the god reincarnates him on a remote island in another world, complete with two overpowered cheats: a body immune to injury and illness, and a skill that lets him copy the spells and abilities of anyone he meets. At long last, Arata can finally live out his dream of a quiet, solitary life in the great outdoors. But blissful solitude isn't what greets him. It turns out the not-so-deserted island is home to the world's strongest legendary beings. One thing's certain: With the charming castaway and master magician Reina here to help, Arata's new life promises unexpected companions and delicious feasts galore!

J-Novel Club will release the second compiled volume digitally on March 16. The service is currently releasing chapters of the third volume.

Square Enix released the first volume of the novel series with illustrations by Noy in Japan in January 2022, and released the ninth novel volume on September 5.

Manga UP! Global is releasing Shu Yamaura 's manga adaptation in English under the title Living a Laid-Back Second Life on the Island of the Strongest Species . Yamaura launched the manga on Gangan Online in June 2022, and Square Enix published the ninth compiled volume in Japan on January 9.