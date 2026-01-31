Rejet Reveals New Fantasy Romance Game Far West Mirage

Rejet revealed its new game Far West Mirage with a teaser promotional video on Saturday. The game is in development for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam .

The game is set in the Laurent Kingdom in the East. The player takes the role of one of the twin princesses, who is unwillingly engaged to the chancellor. On the day of the wedding, an epic romance saga unfolds. Players can choose between going through with the marriage or escaping their fate.

The game credits Reject creative director Daisuke Iwasaki with the original story concept, and Rejet is planning, producing, developing, and releasing it.