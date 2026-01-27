How would you rate episode 3 of

In the Clear Moonlit Dusk ?

Hello class, and welcome back to Gender and Anime Studies 205. Thank you so much for all the positive evaluations last week – they've ensured this lecture series will continue for the full quarter. Thank you as well to everyone who turned in homework, though unfortunately I cannot give credit for the answer Tomo-chan Is a Girl! , as that is a seinen series. This week, we will continue to explore Yoi and Ichimura's negotiation of boundaries and how they relate to gendered expectations.

This week's episode picks up where after last week's left off, with Yoi agreeing to date Ichimura. Ichimura, though momentarily thrown off, recovers and asks Yoi just what “dating” means to her in this context: hand-holding? Kissing? Sex? Although Yoi is embarrassed, she returns to school the next day with a full contract outlining just what will be permissible in their relationship: no intentional romantic or sexual physical contact, no assumption of romantic feelings, no discussion of their relationship with outside parties.

Here we see the active negotiation of boundaries and expectations. While this is ostensibly a good thing, consider the conditions in which they occur. There is a considerable gap in experience between the two of them. Ichimura, considering his history of probing at her boundaries, appears to be examining where he can push without it being “too far,” rather than ensuring her comfort and consent. Yoi, meanwhile, sets clear and formal boundaries due to her inexperience and discomfort with the situation. She confesses to her friends that she agreed just because she was tired of being “drawn into his pace.”

Discussion questions: What does it mean for Ichimura to set the pace for this relationship? How does this relate to expectations around gender? Does it conflict with Yoi's image as a prince, or work in conjunction with it?

Shoujo manga often figures its protagonists within the spectrum of femininity, negotiating and renegotiating where they lie in comparison to other girls. Here, Yoi is implicitly figured against the other girls that Ichimura has dated and the expectations around them. It is stated that Ichimura has never really taken an interest in his girlfriends before, instead just going along with all the girls who have asked him out because he's handsome, charismatic, and wealthy. The unstated implication is that they have been actively interested in their relationship with him, dressing up cutely and making plans for what they do together. Yoi's hesitation and uncertainty, including wearing her school uniform on their date because she can't decide what clothes would be appropriate, stands in opposition and further attracts Ichimura. He takes the lead, refusing to go see a movie like Yoi had suggested, and taking her clothes shopping instead.

Yoi's reticence and Ichimura's resulting enthusiasm put me in mind of The Rules, a horrible little manual published 30 years ago that outlined how women should act in romantic relationships. The Rules require women to allow men to take the lead – women should not ask men out, should do what he wants when they're together, and should be slow to enter a physical relationship. Ichimura is unintentionally following many of The Rules, including being a “creature unlike any other” via her androgynous presentation.

Discussion questions: What are some of the differences in expectations on who does what in heterosexual relationships between Japan and your home country? What is similar?

The Rules have been roundly criticized for creating inequitable relationships; and indeed, at this stage, Yoi and Ichimura's relationship is highly inequitable as he takes charge. Yoi's friends find this romantic, as in their earlier conversation, they sighed over how it's great for Yoi to date an experienced guy who will take the lead. Here, we see what it means for Ichimura to take the lead, as he grabs her by the wrist and drags her through the Shibuya crowds to go clothes shopping. On a personal note, I hate this trope – having my wrists grabbed is a huge trigger for me, and I won't even allow my husband to do it. It's controlling, symbolic of a man directing a woman without input from her.

After a stop at a boutique, where Yoi tries on another androgynous outfit but does not buy it, she's drawn to a shop selling Japanese sweets. As the two sit to snack and chat, it comes out that Yoi has strong opinions on desserts. What's interesting here is that she never thought of herself as having a sweet tooth, which is a feminine-coded trait. There is significance to how she possesses this girly trait, but never internalized it. Consider how that ties into her hesitation in her relationship with Ichimura.

Discussion questions: Why is liking sweet things considered feminine? Is it because it's associated with childishness, and women are the social equivalent to children, or some other reason?

Finally, Ichimura and Yoi's date takes them to an amusement park close to closing. While amusement parks are a popular couples spot in modern Japanese dating culture, it's unusual to go only at the end of the day. While this is meant as a symbolic hint at Ichimura's sense of melancholy and loneliness, I also see it as a mark of his privilege. Amusement parks are expensive; to pay admission to go in only for an hour or two means that you can spend that kind of money with little thought. Within the structure of the story, it's an opportunity for Yoi to see Ichimura in a new light, both literally and figuratively. As they ride the gondola, they discuss how they enjoy the settling of the theme park and closing, the lights still on but the park emptying out. She admires his profile in the glow of the park's lights.

The episode ends with Ichimura admitting to Yoi's dad that the reason he wants to date her is because he enjoys looking at her. Unfortunately, we're out of time, so we'll go over what it means when he drags Yoi into an abandoned classroom and she confronts him about the meaning of love next week.

Homework: Look up The Rules. Are these unfair expectations for women, or simply good advice? How do they apply to Yoi and Ichimura on their date?







