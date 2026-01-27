Isekai∞Isekai Crossover Game Ends Service on April 27

Players could assemble characters from different isekai titles in game which launched last January

The official website of COLOPL 's Isekai∞Isekai: Tsugi wa Dono Sakuhin wo, Atsumeyо̄. (Which Work Should We Collect Next?) free-to-play game announced on Tuesday that the game and the Isekai∞Isekai BBS: Kyо̄ wa Dono Sakuhin wo, Katarо̄ ka. (Which Work Should We Talk About Next?) message board will both end service on April 27. The game's staff also announced that they plan a version 6.0.0 update, with which players can continue using some of the game's features even after after the game ends service.

Starting on Tuesday, new purchases of the in-game currency (Reincarnation Stones) will be suspended, and new memberships will no longer be accepted starting on February 27. The version 6.0.0 update will have features such as "free photography" (unlimited screenshots during quests), figure collection (which allows users to display the figures and other items they acquired), and the continued use of the clock function with alarms and timers.

The game launched for iOS, Android, and PC via Steam on January 27, 2025. COLOPL had teased that the game is about experiencing isekai , or alternate worlds like the ones to which characters are transported or reborn within the genre of the same name, while collecting characters from popular anime.

Isekai titles in the game's first season include Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II , That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , Sword Art Online , Shangri-La Frontier , Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill , I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability

, As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World , Uncle From Another World , and Reincarnated as a Sword .