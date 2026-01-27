Nippon Sangoku Manga Gets April TV Anime About Future Japan Split Into 3 Kingdoms

Twin Engine announced on Tuesday that a television anime adaptation of Ikka Matsuki 's Nippon Sangoku manga will premiere in April. The company also revealed the anime's first promotional video, teaser visual, main cast, and staff.

Image courtesy of Twin Engine

The anime will star:

Kenshō Ono as Aoteru Misumi

Image courtesy of Twin Engine

Asami Seto as Saki Higashimachi

Image courtesy of Twin Engine

Takashi Nagasako as Denki Taira

Image courtesy of Twin Engine

Megumi Han is handling the anime's narration.

Kazuaki Terasawa (The Ancient Magus' Bride second season, Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 "Woke-Up-as-a-Girl Syndrome" episode) is directing the anime at Studio Kafka , and Takahiko Abiru ( The Ancient Magus' Bride two seasons animation director, Vinland Saga two seasons character designer) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director.

Terasawa and Abiru drew illustrations to celebrate the anime announcement:

Illustration by Kazuaki Terasawa

Illustration by Takahiko Abiru

Twin Engine describes the story:

In a near-future Japan where civilization has regressed due to nuclear war, natural disasters, and corrupt governance. The nation fractures into three, plunging into a new Three Kingdoms era as each vies for supremacy. Aoteru Misumi, once an obscure local bureaucrat, sets his sights on the reunification of Japan. Armed with vast knowledge and exceptional eloquence, he steadily rises. The legend of the man later known as the prodigious strategist begins now.

Matsuki launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app and Ura Sunday website in 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in November 2024.

The manga was listed in Da Vinci news magazine's 23rd annual "Book of the Year," and was nominated in the 16th Manga Taisho awards in 2023. The manga was also listed in the top 20 manga for male readers in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Source: Press release