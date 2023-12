Tomoko Yamashita's Ikoku Nikki Tops Da Vinci Manga Ranking

Image via Amazon Japan © Tomoko Yamashita, Shodensha

The January 2024 issue of Kadokawa Media Factory 's literary news magazine Da Vinci unveiled its 23rd annual "Book of the Year" list on Wednesday.

The magazine's top 30 manga titles are:

SPY×FAMILY ranked at #1 last year, with One Piece taking the #2 spot. Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #6 last year. Detective Conan dropped from the #5 spot in last year's ranking.

Source: Da Vinci January 2024 issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.