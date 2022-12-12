Kono Manga ga Sugoi! Editors Unveil 2023 Rankings

The 2023 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook announced on Monday its lists of the top manga series.

The top 10 on its list of manga for male readers are:

1. The Summer Hikaru Died by Mokumokuren

2. Goodbye, Eri by Tatsuki Fujimoto

3. Takopi's Original Sin by Taizan 5

4. Akane-banashi by Yūki Suenaga and Takamasa Moue

5. Gekiko Kamen by Takayuki Yamaguchi

6. Kore Egaite Shine by Minoru Toyoda

7. Super no Ura de Yani Sū Futari by Jinushi

8. One Piece by Eiichiro Oda

9. You and I Are Polar Opposites by Kōcha Agasawa

9. Midori no Uta: Shūshū Gunfū by Gao Yan





The top 10 on its list of manga for female readers are:

1. Tenmaku no Jadūgal: A Witch's Life in Mongol by Tomato Soup

2. Gene Bride by Hitomi Takano

3. Serious Office Worker by Umeko Fuyuno

4. Onna no Ko ga Iru Basho wa by Ebine Yamaji

5. Star Tripper by Sakana Sakatsuki

6. Umi ga Hashiru Endroll by John Tarachine

7. Busu Nante Iwanaide by Araka Toaru

8. Taiyō Yori Mabushii Hoshi by Kazune Kawahara

9. Tamon-kun Ima Docchi!? by Yuki Shiwasu

10. Watashitachi wa Mutsū Renai ga Shitai by Yukari Takinami





Fujimoto's Look Back one-shot manga topped the list for male readers last year, while his Chainsaw Man also topped the list in 2020. His Goodbye, Eri one-shot is at #2 on the list for male readers this year.

John Tarachine's Umi ga Hashiru Endroll manga topped the list for female readers last year, and is at #6 this year.

The Summer Hikaru Died , Goodbye, Eri , Takopi's Original Sin , Akane-banashi , One Piece , and You and I Are Polar Opposites are all available in English from various publishers. None of the manga on the list for female readers are available in English, but the list does feature authors who had previous works available in English.

Source: Kono Manga ga Sugoi! website