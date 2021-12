Kono Manga ga Sugoi! Editors Unveil 2022 Rankings

Look Back tops male reader list; Umi ga Hashiru Endroll tops female reader list

The 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook announced earlier this month its lists of the top manga series. There are separate lists for male readers and female readers.

The top 20 on its list of manga for male readers are:

1. Look Back by Tatsuki Fujimoto

2. Chi: Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite by Uoto

3. Kaiju No. 8 by Naoya Matsumoto

4. Dandadan by Yukinobu Tatsu

5. Tokyo Higoro by Taiyo Matsumoto

6. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe

7. Oshi no Ko by Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari

8. Trillion Game by Riichirou Inagaki and Ryoichi Ikegami

9. Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise by Kazuyuki Takeda and Masao Hiratsuka

10. Darwin Jihen by Shun Umezawa

11. Hyperinflation by Kyu Sumiyoshi

12. Tokyo Revengers by Ken Wakui

13. Nara e by Kai Ohyama

13. Note: Another manga ranked at #13, but the magazine did not post it per the manga author's request.

15. Sayonara Candle by Tо̄ru Seino

16. Korogaru Kyо̄dai by Tsubumi Mori

16. Attack on Titan by Hajime Isayama

18. Ashita, Watashi wa Dareka no Kanojo by Hinao Wono

19. Blue Period by Tsubasa Yamaguchi

20. Toratsugumi - Tsugumi Project by ippatu



The top 20 on its list of manga for female readers are:

1. Umi ga Hashiru Endroll by John Tarachine

2. Tsukuritai Onna to Tabetai Onna by Sakaomi Yuzaki

3. Ōoku: The Inner Chambers by Fumi Yoshinaga

4. In the Clear Moonlit Dusk by Mika Yamamori

5. Onna no Sono no Hoshi by Yama Wayama

6. Blank Space by Kon Kumakura

7. Kageki Shoujo!! by Kumiko Saiki

8. Shiawase wa Tabete Nete Mate by Tori Mizunagi

9. Branch Line by Aoi Ikebe

10. Do not say mystery by Yumi Tamura

11. Yuria-sensei no Akai Ito by Kiwa Irie

12. Watashi no Genre ni "Kami" ga Imasu by Tsuzuru Sanada

13. Jitenshaya-san no Takahashi-kun by Arare Matsumushi

14. Sanbyо̄shi no Musume by Melome Machida

14. Majo wo Mamoru. by Maki Ebishi

16. Sexy Tanaka-san by Hinako Ashihara

17. Ibitte Konai Gibo to Gishi by Otsuji

17. A Sign of Affection by Suu Morishita

19. Heartstopper by Alice Oseman with translations by Makino Kotoko

20. Muteki no Mirai Daisakusen by Fuyuko Kurosaki



Source: Kono Manga ga Sugoi! guidebook