Isekai∞Isekai Game's Promo Video Unveils January 27 Launch

COLOPL began streaming on Tuesday a new trailer for its free-to-play game Isekai∞Isekai: Tsugi wa Dono Sakuhin wo, Atsumeyо̄. (Which work should we collect next?), and it unveils the game's January 27 launch for iOS, Android, and PC via Steam .

The first season nine isekai titles, their release windows, and representative characters are:

There will also be a Isekai∞Isekai BBS: Kyо̄ wa Dono Sakuhin wo, Katarо̄ ka. (Which work should we talk about next?) message board that is starting service soon as well.

The company teased that the game is about experiencing isekai, or other worlds like the ones characters are transported to or reborn in within the genre of the same name, while collecting characters from "popular" anime.

The original trailer features concept illustrations by Merrill, Soldier, kanenaga toku, banishment, Kaisshu, and Yo Shimizu .