COLOPL Teases Isekai∞Isekai Game With Characters from Popular Anime

Game coming soon to iOS, Android, PC with message board also listed

COLOPL opened an official website to tease a new free-to-play game titled Isekai∞Isekai: Tsugi wa Dono Sakuhin wo, Atsumeyо̄. (Which work should we collect next?) that is listed as "coming soon" for iOS, Android, and PC via Steam . The company also revealed the Isekai∞Isekai BBS: Kyо̄ wa Dono Sakuhin wo, Katarо̄ ka. (Which work should we talk about next?) message board, which is starting service soon as well. COLOPL streamed a trailer with narration by Rina Hidaka (Filo in The Rising of The Shield Hero , Silica in Sword Art Online , Milim in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ):

The video teases that the game is about experiencing isekai, or other worlds like the ones characters are transported to or reborn in within the genre of the same name, while collecting characters from "popular" anime.

The trailer features concept illustrations by Merrill, Soldier, kanenaga toku, banishment, Kaisshu, and Yo Shimizu .

More information will be announced on December 16, and the website has a countdown to that day.

Sources: Isekai∞Isekai game's website, Anime! Anime!