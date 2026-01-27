'Final' Utawarerumono Game to Launch on May 28

Image via press release © Aquaplus

The official website for Famitsu reported on Tuesday that: The Guidepost to White), the new entry in thevisual novel series, will launch forSwitch 2,5, and PC viaon May 28.

AQUAPLUS executive producer Naoya Shimokawa also confirmed in an interview with Famitsu that the upcoming game is the "final work" in the Utawarerumono project, since it completes the story that scenario writer Munemitsu Suga wanted to tell. (Shimokawa did acknowledge that the Utawarerumono : Lost Flag mobile game is still in service.)

Utawarerumono : Shiro e no Michishirube was initially slated for a Fall 2025 release date, but is now delayed to 2026.

Munemitsu Suga is penning the original story concept and script, and mi is designing the characters based on the original designs by Tatsuki Amazuyu and Misato Mitsumi . Naoya Shimokawa is directing the music.

Suara is performing the opening theme song "Tsuki no Fune Miagete" (Gaze Up at the Boat of the Moon).

The game system of the new Utawarerumono title is based on the Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten game.

The company's Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten ( Monochrome Mobius: Toki no Taika ) game will get a Switch 2 release on the same day as Utawarerumono : Shiro e no Michishirube.

Source: Famitsu.com's X/Twitter account via Otakomu