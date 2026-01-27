The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen Season 2 Anime Reveals 1st Promo Video, 2 New Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of Tenichi and Suzunosuke 's The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior ( Higeki no Genkyō to naru Saikyō Gedō Last Boss Joō wa Min no tame ni Tsukushimasu. ) light novel series revealed on Tuesday the first promotional video, new cast members, and character visuals for the second season:

The newly announced cast includes:

Shinnosuke Tachibana as Leon

Image via The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen anime's website © 天壱・一迅社／ラス為2製作委員会2026

Hikaru Midorikawa as Cedric

Image via The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen anime's website © 天壱・一迅社／ラス為2製作委員会2026

Returning cast members include:

Kōki Uchiyama as Stale at 15 years old ( Maaya Uchida voiced the younger Stale)

Image via The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen anime's website © 天壱・一迅社／ラス為2製作委員会2026

Haruka Tomatsu as Tiara

Image via The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen anime's website © 天壱・一迅社／ラス為2製作委員会2026

Junya Enoki as Arthur

Image via The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen anime's website © 天壱・一迅社／ラス為2製作委員会2026

Kōji Yusa as Gilbert

Image via The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen anime's website © 天壱・一迅社／ラス為2製作委員会2026

Junichi Suwabe as Val

Image via The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen anime's website © 天壱・一迅社／ラス為2製作委員会2026

The anime's second season will premiere in April.

Norio Nitta ( Kami-sama Minarai: Himitsu no Cocotama ) returns from the first season to direct the new season at OLM Team Yoshioka. Deko Akao ( Pokémon: Journeys , Noragami ) is still in charge of the series scripts. Hitomi Kōno is also back to design the characters. Hanae Nakamura , Tatsuhiko Saiki , Kanade Sakuma , and Junko Nakajima are still credited for composing the music, but this time with Misaki Tsuchida , Tsugumi Tanaka and Kaho Sawada .

The first season premiered in July 2023. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in October 2024.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the original light novels and the manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Pride Royal Ivy is only eight years old when she realizes that she's been reincarnated, destined to become the future wicked queen and final boss of an otome game. She's got it all in this new life: razor-sharp wit, boss-tier powers, and influence over the kingdom as crown princess. Determined to sow despair and destruction across the land, she... Wait, what kind of a rotten future is that?! Princess Pride decides to drop the maniacal villainess plan and protect the male love interests instead, cheating her way to saving everyone she can! Will this final boss end up earning the adoration of her kingdom?

Tenichi began serializing the original story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in April 2018, where it is still ongoing. Ichijinsha began publishing the story in print editions with illustrations by Suzunosuke , beginning with the first volume in June 2019.

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior To The Savior ( Higeki no Genkyō to naru Saikyō Gedō Last Boss Joō wa Min no tame ni Tsukushimasu. To The Savior ), Akiko Kawano 's manga adaptation of the novels launched Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine in June 2023. The manga relaunched in March 2025 with a new arc and title: Higeki no Genkyō to naru Saikyō Gedō Last Boss Joō wa Min no tame ni Tsukushimasu. The Savior's Pride .