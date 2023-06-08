The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Anime's 2nd Promo Video Previews Opening Theme

Series adds more cast, reveals July 6 debut

The official website for the television anime of Tenichi and Suzunosuke 's The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior ( Higeki no Genkyō to naru Saikyō Gedō Last Boss Joō wa Min no tame ni Tsukushimasu. ) light novel series began streaming the show's second promotional video on Thursday. The video previews Tsukuyomi 's opening theme song "Kyūseishu" (Savior).

The site also revealed the show's debut on July 6, and revealed more cast. The show will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS11 on July 6 before airing on MBS on July 7. The series will stream in Japan on ABEMA , U-NEXT , Anime Hōdai and other services. HIDIVE will stream the anime.

© 天壱・一迅社／ラス為製作委員会2023

The new cast includes (from left to right in image above):

M.A.O as Sefek, an orphan with the power to produce water from her hands

as Sefek, an orphan with the power to produce water from her hands Junichi Suwabe as Val, a thief

as Val, a thief Shizuka Ishigami as Kemet, an introverted orphan

© 天壱・一迅社／ラス為製作委員会2023

The anime stars:

Norio Nitta ( Kami-sama Minarai: Himitsu no Cocotama ) is directing the anime at OLM Team Yoshioka. Deko Akao ( Pokémon: Journeys , Noragami ) is in charge of series composition. Hitomi Kōno is designing the characters. Hanae Nakamura , Tatsuhiko Saiki , Kanade Sakuma , and Junko Nakajima are composing the music. ChoQMay will perform the anime's ending theme song "PRIDE."

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the original light novels and the manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Pride Royal Ivy is only eight years old when she realizes that she's been reincarnated, destined to become the future wicked queen and final boss of an otome game. She's got it all in this new life: razor-sharp wit, boss-tier powers, and influence over the kingdom as crown princess. Determined to sow despair and destruction across the land, she... Wait, what kind of a rotten future is that?! Princess Pride decides to drop the maniacal villainess plan and protect the male love interests instead, cheating her way to saving everyone she can! Will this final boss end up earning the adoration of her kingdom?

Tenichi began serializing the original story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in April 2018, where it is still ongoing. Ichijinsha began publishing the story in print editions with illustrations by Suzunosuke , beginning with the first volume in June 2019.

Bunko Matsuura launched the manga adaptation of the novels on the Zero-Sum Online website in March 2020. The manga was canceled due to Matsuura's poor health. Ichijinsha plans to continue the manga with a new serialization in some form, but has no concrete plans yet.