The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Manga Canceled Due to Author's Poor Health

The official Twitter account for Ichijinsha 's Comic Zero Sum magazine revealed on October 25 that Bunko Matsuura 's manga adaptation of Tenichi and Suzunosuke 's The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior ( Higeki no Genkyō to naru Saikyō Gedō Last Boss Joō wa Min no tame ni Tsukushimasu. ) light novel series has been canceled due to Matsuura's continued poor health. The announcement added that Ichijinsha plans to continue the manga with a new serialization in some form, but has no concrete plans yet.

Tenichi , the author of the original light novel, also made an announcement regarding the cancellation, thanking Matsuura profusely for their work on the manga, and hoping that the manga creator can recover to make more work in the future.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the original light novels and the manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Pride Royal Ivy is only eight years old when she realizes that she's been reincarnated, destined to become the future wicked queen and final boss of an otome game. She's got it all in this new life: razor-sharp wit, boss-tier powers, and influence over the kingdom as crown princess. Determined to sow despair and destruction across the land, she... Wait, what kind of a rotten future is that?! Princess Pride decides to drop the maniacal villainess plan and protect the male love interests instead, cheating her way to saving everyone she can! Will this final boss end up earning the adoration of her kingdom?

Matsuura launched the manga adaptation of the novels on the Zero-Sum Online website in March 2020, and Ichijinsha published the manga's third volume on January 31. Seven Seas published the second volume on May 31.

Tenichi began serializing the original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in April 2018, where it is still ongoing. Ichijinsha began publishing the story in print editions with illustrations by Suzunosuke , beginning with the first volume in June 2019. The publisher released the fifth volume on April 4. Seven Seas published the second volume on May 31.

The novels are inspiring a television anime that will premiere in July 2023.