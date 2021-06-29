Seven Seas Licenses Classroom of the Elite, My Next Life as a Villainess Side Story Manga

Also: I'm a Wolf, but My Boss is a Sheep! , The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen , GUNBURED × SISTERS manga licensed

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Tuesday that it has licensed the Classroom of the Elite manga, the My Next Life as a Villainess Side Story: Girls Patch , the I'm a Wolf, but My Boss is a Sheep! manga, the The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior light novels and manga, and the GUNBURED × SISTERS manga.

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Yuyu Ichino's Classroom of the Elite ( Yōkoso Jitsuryoku Shijō Shugi no Kyōshitsu e ) manga both digitally and in print in February 2022. It describes the manga:

Students of the prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School are given remarkable freedom--if they can win, barter, or save enough points to work their way up the ranks! Ayanokouji Kiyotaka has landed at the bottom in the scorned Class D, where he meets Horikita Suzune, who's determined to rise up the ladder to Class A. Can they beat the system in a school where cutthroat competition is the name of the game?

Yuyu Ichino launched the manga adaptation of Syougo Kinugasa 's light novel series of the same name in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in early 2016, and Kadokawa published the manga's 11th volume on June 23.

Kadokawa 's Media Factory Bunko J imprint published the first volume of Kinugasa's light novel series in May 2015, and published the "4.5th" volume of the novels' second year student arc (the 19th overall volume) on June 25. Seven Seas is also releasing the novels. Kinugasa's original light novel series inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

Seven Seas will release the My Next Life as a Villainess Side Story: Girls Patch yuri manga anthology both digitally and in print in May 2022. It describes the manga:

Fans already love the romantic comedy franchise about Katarina Claes, a woman from Earth reborn into an otome game and determined to avoid her villainous end. Although she's living in a game world full of male love interests, she also develops rich relationships with the women around her--and that's exactly what this anthology is about. Enjoy these original manga stories about Katarina and her lovely ladies setting the boys aside to explore deeper relationships with each other. This book is a special gift to the fans of this series who dreamed of more love between the women!

The yuri manga anthology based on Satoru Yamaguchi 's My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! light novel series shipped in June 2020.

Yamaguchi began the original novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō! website in July 2014, and Ichijinsha began publishing the novels with illustrations by Nami Hidaka in August 2015. Hidaka also provides the art for the ongoing manga, which began in Ichijinsha 's Comic Zero Sum magazine in August 2017. J-Novel Club is digitally publishing the novels.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the main manga adaptation of the novels in English.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Shino Shimizu's I'm a Wolf, but My Boss is a Sheep! ( Ōkami Buka-kun to Hitsuji Jōshi-san ) manga both digitally and in print in February 2022. It describes the manga:

Wolf-man Ogami is a salaryman at a mattress and bedding company whose coworkers are all sheep. Normally, this lone wolf keeps to himself, but his job in this new department is both a blessing and a curse. Ogami has a crush on an adorable sheep-lady supervisor and it appears to be more than just a case of mere puppy-love...

Shimizu launched the manga in Shinchosha 's Comic Bunch magazine in September 2020. Shinchosha published the manga's first compiled book volume on January 9.



Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Tenichi and Suzunosuke 's The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior light novel series both digitally and in print in February 2022 as part of its Airship imprint. Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Bunko Matsuura's mang adaptation both digitally and in print in March 2022. Seven Seas describes the story:

Pride Royal Ivy is only eight years old when she realizes that she's been reincarnated, destined to become the future wicked queen and final boss of an otome game. She's got it all in this new life: razor-sharp wit, boss-tier powers, and influence over the kingdom as crown princess. Determined to sow despair and destruction across the land, she... Wait, what kind of a rotten future is that?! Princess Pride decides to drop the maniacal villainess plan and protect the male love interests instead, cheating her way to saving everyone she can! Will this final boss end up earning the adoration of her kingdom?

Tenichi began serializing the original story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in April 2018, where it is still ongoing. Ichijinsha began publishing the story in print editions with illustrations by Suzunosuke , beginning with the first volume in June 2019. The publisher released the third volume on January 7.

Matsuura launched the manga adaptation of the novels in the Zero-Sum Online website in March 2020, and Ichijinsha published the manga's second volume on April 30.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Wataru Mitogawa's GUNBURED × SISTERS manga in March 2022 as part of its Ghost Ship adult imprint. Seven Seas describes the manga:

In a decaying gothic city, warrior nun Dorothy is tasked with hunting down and slaughtering supernatural creatures. A member of the elite Crimson Sisters, she seeks to rid the city of the vampire population that plagues it. One fateful night, she encounters a wounded woman, Maria, only to discover that she has fangs and a strange parentage. Dorothy offers the half-vampire her best and only chance at survival: become my pet. Together, Dorothy and Maria will dive into the secrets at the heart of the vampire scourge that threatens to overwhelm their home.

Mitogawa launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Sunday GX magazine in September 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's third compiled book volume on April 19.

Mitogawa previously drew a manga adaptation of of Labo Asai 's Saredo Tsumibito wa Ryū to Odoru: Dances with the Dragons ( Dances with the Dragons ) light novel series that ran on Shogakukan 's Sunday Web Every!!! online reading platform. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume in October 2018.

Mitogawa also previously drew a manga adaptation of the Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet television anime in Kadokawa 's Newtype Ace magazine. The manga had three volumes.

