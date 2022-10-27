The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novels Get TV Anime in July 2023

Ichijinsha announced on Friday that Tenichi and Suzunosuke 's The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior ( Higeki no Genkyō to naru Saikyō Gedō Last Boss Joō wa Min no tame ni Tsukushimasu. ) light novel series is inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere in July 2023. MBS is streaming a teaser trailer for the anime.

The cast includes:

Ai Fairouz as Pride, the crown princess of the kingdom



Maaya Uchida as Steyr, Pride's stepbrother



Haruka Tomatsu as Tiara, the kingdom's second princess





Norio Nitta ( Kami-sama Minarai: Himitsu no Cocotama ) is directing the anime at OLM Team Yoshioka. Deko Akao ( Pokémon: Journeys , Noragami ) is in charge of series composition. Hitomi Kōno is designing the characters. Hanae Nakamura , Tatsuhiko Saiki , Kanade Sakuma , and Junko Nakajima are composing the music.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the original light novels and the manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Pride Royal Ivy is only eight years old when she realizes that she's been reincarnated, destined to become the future wicked queen and final boss of an otome game. She's got it all in this new life: razor-sharp wit, boss-tier powers, and influence over the kingdom as crown princess. Determined to sow despair and destruction across the land, she... Wait, what kind of a rotten future is that?! Princess Pride decides to drop the maniacal villainess plan and protect the male love interests instead, cheating her way to saving everyone she can! Will this final boss end up earning the adoration of her kingdom?

Tenichi began serializing the original story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in April 2018, where it is still ongoing. Ichijinsha began publishing the story in print editions with illustrations by Suzunosuke , beginning with the first volume in June 2019. The publisher released the fifth volume on April 4. Seven Seas published the second volume on May 31.

Matsuura launched the manga adaptation of the novels in the Zero-Sum Online website in March 2020, and Ichijinsha published the manga's third volume on January 31. Seven Seas published the second volume on June 21.

Sources: The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen anime's website, Comic Natalie