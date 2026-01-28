Super Mario Bros. Wonder's Talking Flower Is Now Real

The plant is ready to comment on your life

Nintendo announced pre-orders for the Super Mario Bros. Wonder's Talking Flower figure began on January 22. An accompanying video notes the figure will speak twice an hour. However, fans can also tap a button on the Talking Flower's pot to have it speak. The figure can also be programmed to be silent, set a wake-up time, or go into night-time mode. A music mode is also planned.

Nintendo further revealed that the figure will support 11 languages: English, Italian, Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Spain), Portuguese (Brazil), German, Dutch, French, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. To head off any expectations, the maker noted the "Talking Flower is not compatible with Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2."

Pre-oreders are available on the My Nintendo Store for US$34.99, and the figure will ship on March 12.