Keigo Maki's NakiNagi Manga Ends

Image via Amazon Japan © Keigo Maki, Kodansha

'sservice published the final chapter of's manga on Wednesday.

Maki debuted the manga in April 2025 on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket manga service. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume on December 9.

K Manga publishes the series in English.

Kodansha USA will also publish the series in fall 2026. The company describes the story:

A quiet witch meets a girl in love. Nakika was once a feared witch of the deep sea, but has started a life on the surface to learn about “human emotions.” Nagisa is a naive romantic and Nakika's best friend—and although she might not always understand Nagisa's infatuation, her compassion for Nagisa is deeper than the Pacific Ocean! Using her magical powers to support Nagisa's quest for love deepens Nakika's understanding of the human world—but it also strengthens her ties to the land and to Nagisa herself. Follow the 1000% wholesome story of a girl in love and her watchful guardian!

Maki launched the Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie ( Kawaii Dake Ja Nai Shikimori-san ) manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket manga service in February 2019, and ended it in February 2023. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.