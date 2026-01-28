Bamboo Blade's Masahiro Totsuka Launches New Swimming Manga

Aqua Puella manga centers on former swimming competitor turned high school swim team coach

Manga creators Masahiro Totsuka and Yui Suga launched a new manga titled Aqua Puella -Shikinomori Kōkō Suieibu- (Aqua Puella -Shikinomori High School Swim Team-) on Kadokawa 's Comic Walker website on Saturday. Totsuka is writing the story, and Suga is drawing the art.

Image via Kadocomi's X/Twitter account © Masahiro Totsuka, Yui Suga, Kadokawa

The manga centers on Konta, once a promising athlete in competitive swimming. In a past beach trip, he tried to save a girl from drowning. Though his efforts saved the girl's life, the girl remained comatose. Feeling guilty for his own perceived failure, Konta stepped away from swimming. Five years later, Konta has become a shut-in and a shadow of his former self. Unable to stand what has become to him, Konta's older sister suggests he become a swim coach to Shikinomori, a high school known for its competitive swim team. Though not really motivated, Konta heads to the job, and there he finds the girl he saved five years ago.

Totsuka and artist Aguri Igarashi 's Bamboo Blade manga inspired a television anime in 2007-2008. Yen Press published the manga in North America, and Funimation released the anime.

Totsuka and Saki Azumi 's Wagahai no Kare wa Baka de Aru (My Boyfriend is an Idiot) manga inspired the Kare Baka: Wagahai no Kare wa Baka de R web anime in 2015. Totsuka's Mannaka no Rikkun (Rikkun in the Middle) manga received a television anime in 2019.

Sources: Comic Walker, Kadocomi's X/Twitter account

