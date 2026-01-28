A Couple of Cuckoos Manga Enters Final Arc

Romantic comedy manga launched in 2020, adapted into 2-season TV anime

©Miki Yoshikawa, Kodansa, Kodansha USA Publishing

This year's ninth issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Miki Yoshikawa 's A Couple of Cuckoos ( Kakkō no Iinazuke ) manga will start its final arc.

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

16-year-old super-studier Nagi Umino, second-year student at the Megurogawa Academy high school, was switched at birth. On his way to a dinner to meet his birth parents, he accidentally meets the brash, outspoken, Erika Amano, who is determined to make Nagi her fake boyfriend as she never wants to actually marry. But once Nagi makes it to dinner, he finds his parents have decided to resolve the hospital switch by conveniently having him marry the daughter his birth parents raised...who turns out to be none other than Erika herself!

Yoshikawa ( Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches , Yankee-kun to Megane-chan ) launched the ongoing manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 31st compiled book volume on January 16. Kodansha published the first volume of the manga's novel adaptation in 2021, and the fifth volume in July 2022.

The manga's first television anime adaptation premiered in the NUMAnimation programming block on TV Asahi and its affiliates in April 2022. The anime ran for two cours (quarters of the year) with no breaks in between. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside Japan and also streamed the show with an English dub.

The anime's second season premiered in July 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and also streams an English dub .