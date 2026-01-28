Crossed Hearts Licenses The Executioner of Grenimal Manga

Crossed Hearts , a new California-based global English publisher, announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Akisuke 's The Executioner of Grenimal ( Grenimal no Shokeinin ) manga.

Image via Crossed Hearts' X/Twitter account © 2026 Akisuke / LEED Publishing

The company describes the story (the image above also has more details):

Humanity stands on the brink as the Grenimals rise, monsters born of corrupted desire. Lycanthropes revel in the chaos. Vampires see mankind as nothing more than prey. To confront what should never have existed, the Executioners step forward. Among them stand Mutuki and his sharp-witted partner Yuri, hunting one cursed mystery after another in a world rotting from within. A dark action fantasy seinen begins— where survival demands cruelty, and the line between hunter and hunted is destined to shatter.

Akisuke debuted the manga on LEED Publishing 's Comic Border service in May 2023. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan in June 2025.

Crossed Hearts is a global publisher of Japanese manga, Korean webcomics, and Asian novels. The company launched its official website in October. Pre-orders placed through the site guarantees access to Limited Editions at no additional cost, alongside purchase links to other major retailers.

The company announced its new girls love imprint GLAM BEAT! on December 31.

Crossed Hearts has licensed manhwa titles including Baroness Goes on Strike , From a Knight to a Lady , and T he Archduke's Adopted Saint; the Darling, Why Don't We Divorce? webtoon; and T he Abandoned Villainess Became A Zombie Korean novel series. The company has also licensed Milcha 's Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion novel series.

This is the company's third manga license after Mai Ando 's You're Way Too Cheeky, Chigaya-kun! ( Namaiki Sugiru yo, Chigaya-kun ) and Hanami Nishine 's The Matchmaker's Fiancé: My Fiancé Won't Leave Me Alone While I'm Finding Him The Ideal Bride ( "Risou no Hanayome o Sagashite Shiawase ni Shite Sashiagemasu" to Ittara, Sokkenakatta Kon'yakusha ga Nazeka Kakawatte Kimasuga, Hanayome Assen Ganbarimasu ).