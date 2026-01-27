Interest
Take a 1st Look at PokéPark Kanto Before It Opens Next Week
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Several Japanese news outlets have posted photos and video from PokéPark Kanto, the first permanent outdoor Pokémon attraction, on Monday. The photos feature some of the Pokémon, attractions, and food items visitors will see at the park. A video by Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun offers a small glimpse of the over 600 Pokémon at the theme park.
Japanese game magazine Famitsu similarly has a comprehensive photo gallery of the Pokémon seen in PokéPark. The outlet also captured photos of rides, live-shows, food items, and merchandise at the park. Notable among the attractions is a recreation of a Pokémon Center (the in-game location, not the existing store chain) where fans can get their Pokémon healed by Nurse Joy.
Japanese travel news outlet Travel Watch features more photos of Pokémon, rides, food items, and merchandise at the park. In its photo gallery, Travel Watch reveals several merchandise and food stands in PokéPark.
PokéPark Kanto's Grand Opening is on February 5 within Tokyo's Yomiuriland amusement park.
PokéPark Kanto is built on about 26,000 square meters (about 6.4 acres) of land. The park is divided into two areas: Pokémon Forest and Sedge Town. The Pokémon Forest is about 500 meters (1,640 feet) in length with various terrains and Pokémon. Sedge Town features a Pokémon Center, PokéMart, Sedge Gym, the Primarina Fountain, a Pokémon parade, and other attractions.
Although the name PokéPark Kanto is based on the region from the original Pokémon Red/Blue/Green games, there will be Pokémon from multiple regions, for a total of over 600 creatures.
PokéPark Kanto was originally announced in July 2025.
