Viral Hit Webtoon Gets Live-Action Series Adaptation in Japan

Netflix Japan announced on Monday that Taejun Pak and Junghyun Kim's webtoon Viral Hit will get a live-action series adaptation, set for exclusive global release on May 28.

Image via Netflix Japan © Netflix

Viral Hit follows Ho-bin Yoo, a high school student who is relentlessly bullied at school. After an unexpected incident, he begins broadcasting videos in which he confronts and defeats his abusers, gradually honing his fighting skills and transforming his life. The series gained widespread popularity for its fast-paced storytelling and cathartic action sequences.

Hideki Takeuchi is directing the Netflix adaptation, with scripts written by Yuichi Tokunaga . The cast includes Ōji Suzuka , Ai Mikami , Araki Sugou, Mieko Harada , Nana Asakawa , and Takurō Osada .

The webtoon launched in Korean in November 2019. Webtoon began publishing the series in English in October 2020. In Japan, the webtoon runs on the LINE Manga app.

The webtoon has recorded a cumulative 2.28 billion global views. In Japan, it has been serialized since 2020, surpassing 500 million views. The webtoon got a television anime adaptation in 2024. Crunchyroll is streaming the series.

