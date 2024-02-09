Taejun Pak, Kim Junghyun's Viral Hit Webtoon Gets TV Anime in April With Crunchyroll Streaming

Fuji TV announced on Saturday that storyboarder and writer Taejun Pak and artist Kim Junghyun's Viral Hit webtoon series is getting a television anime adaptation that will premiere in April on Fuji TV 's Ultra+ programming block under the title Kenka Dokugaku (the Japanese title of the webtoon).

English-subtitled version



Image via Viral Hit anime's website ©PTJ cartoon company･金正賢/LDF･喧嘩独学製作委員会

Crunchyroll additionally announced at the same time that it will stream the series as it airs as part of the spring 2024 season. Crunchyroll will stream the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Masakazu Hishida ( Fairy Ranmaru , KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm ) is directing the anime at Okuruto Noboru . Toshiya Ono ( The Promised Neverland , Land of the Lustrous ) is overseeing the series scripts, Satomi Miyazaki ( Tomodachi Game ) is designing the characters, and Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul , Vinland Saga ) is composing the music. Slow Curve is producing the series.

Webtoon describes the story:

Scrawny high school student Hobin Yu is probably the last guy you'd expect to star in a NewTube channel that revolves around fighting. But after following some advice from a mysterious NewTube channel, Hobin is soon knocking out guys stronger than him and raking in more money than he could have ever dreamed of. Can Hobin keep this up, or will he eventually meet his match?

The webtoon launched in Korean in November 2019. Webtoon began publishing the series in English in October 2020, and has published 203 chapters as of February 6. In Japan the webtoon runs on the LINE Manga app.

Taejun Pak is also the author of Lookism and is the CEO of PTJ Comics.

Sources: Comic Natalie, Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)