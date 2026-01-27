Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Announces Concert Tour in Europe, North America

Show features live performances of music from all 3 seasons

TOHO animation announced on Tuesday that the Jujutsu Kaisen anime will get a concert tour across Europe and North America in June. The show will feature live music performances from all three seasons of the anime including a special Season 3 encore created for the tour. The company streamed a trailer:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

The tour begins on June 3 in Europe and ends with its only North American show on June 13 in San Antonio, Texas. Other tour dates are London on June 3, the Rottendam, Netherlands on June 5, Paris on June 7, and Berlin on June 13

Pre-orders for tickets are available now.

Image via Jujutsu Kaisen anime's website © Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: The Culling Game Part 1 , the first part of the third season of the anime, premiered with the first two episodes as a one-hour special on January 8 on the "Super Animeism TURBO" programming block on MBS , TBS , and their affiliates. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime worldwide, excluding Asia.

After the anime's 54th episode airs on February 12, a special episode recapping the season thus far will air on February 19. Then episodes 55-59 will broadcast from February 26-March 26.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution , known as Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution -Shibuya Incident x The Culling Game Begins in Japan, was a compilation of the second season's "Shibuya Incident," along with the first two episodes of the third season (before the season premiered in January). The film opened simultaneously in Japan on November 7 on both IMAX screens and regular theaters. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, and earned 639,785,800 yen (about US$4.13 million) in its first three days.

The first Jujutsu Kaisen television anime season premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022. The film got revival screenings in five cities across Japan on October 24.

The second season premiered in July 2023 on MBS and TBS and 28 affiliated channels. Crunchyroll streamed the second season as it aired in Japan in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company is also streaming an English dub.

The second season aired for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. The anime adapts both the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" ("Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu") arc and the "Shibuya Incident" arc of Gege Akutami 's original manga. The "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" arc aired from July-August 2023. The "Shibuya Incident" arc started at the end of August 2023 and consisted of 18 episodes.

The JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie compilation film opened in Japan in May 2025 and ranked at #4 in its opening weekend.

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018, and ended it in September 2024. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha is also publishing the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service.