Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Ends in 5 Chapters on September 30

Manga launched in 2018

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga revealed on Monday that the manga will end in five chapters. The manga's final chapter will publish in this year's 44th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on September 30.

Shueisha also announced the ending during its "Jump Press" livestream video on Monday.

Akutami launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2018. Shueisha published the manga's 27th compiled book volume on July 5. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha is also publishing the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service.

During the Jump Festa '24 event last December, Akutami stated in a handwritten comment: "This will probably definitely be the last Jump Festa where Jujutsu Kaisen is still in serialization," hinting at the manga's end this year.

The manga's first anime adaptation premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022.

The anime's second season premiered in July 2023 and aired for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan, and is also streaming an English dub .

The anime will get a sequel adapting the manga's "Culling Game" (Shimetsu Kaiyū) arc. MAPPA will continue to produce the anime.