Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth Games Launch on PS4 in West in 2025

Games launch physically/digitally for PS4 following Switch versions' cancellation

Image courtesy of Idea Factory International

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 2 Sisters Generation

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation

International (IFI) announced on Thursday that it will release the, andgames physically and digitally in North America and Europe for4 in 2025.

Compile Heart released the PS4 version in Japan for Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1+ in May 2018, and for the other two games in August 2024.

IFI had canceled the releases for Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe because the games' contents did "not comply with the Nintendo Guidelines." The company also canceled the Death end re;Quest: Code Z game for Switch for the same reason.

The company previously delayed the Switch versions of Compile Heart 's Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth game series digitally in North America and Europe indefinitely in May 2024, and they were scheduled for digital release on Switch in the West that same month. The games launched in Japan that May as planned.

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 is a remake of the first game in Compile Heart 's Hyperdimension Neptunia game series. The game originally shipped for the PS Vita in Japan in 2013, and in the West in 2014. It also debuted on PC via Steam in 2015. Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1+ , Compile Heart 's "refined" PS4 version of Re;Birth 1 , shipped in Japan in May 2018. Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 2 , a remake of the second game in the series, and Hyper Neptunia Re;Birth 3: V Generation , also got releases in the West on both PS Vita and PC via Steam .

Source: Press release