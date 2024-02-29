Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth Game Series Gets Switch Release on May 23

Game series also gets Triple Pack on Switch, download-only future release for PS4

Compile Heart started streaming an announcement video on Thursday for the Nintendo Switch release of its Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth game series on May 23.

Compile Heart will release the Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 , Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 2 Sisters Generation , and Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 3 V Century ( Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3: V Generation in English) games on Switch May 23, and will also release a Triple Pack of the game series. The Switch version will include past DLC as extra content.

Compile Heart stated it will also release the games on PlayStation 4 as download only. Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1+ is already available on PS4, and the release of the other two games for PS4 do not yet have a release date.

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 is a remake of the first game in Compile Heart 's Hyperdimension Neptunia game series. The game originally shipped for the PS Vita in Japan in 2013, and in the West in 2014. It also debuted on PC via Steam in 2015. Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1+ , Compile Heart 's "refined" PlayStation 4 version of Re;Birth 1 , shipped in Japan in May 2018.

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 2 , a remake of the second game in the series, and Hyper Neptunia Re;Birth 3: V Generation , also got releases in the West on both PS Vita and PC via Steam .

The latest game in the franchise , Hyperdimension Neptunia Sisters vs Sisters ( Chō Jigen Game Neptune Sisters vs Sisters ), launched for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in Japan in April 2022. IFI released the game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam in January 2023 in North America and Europe.