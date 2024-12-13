Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth, Death end re;Quest Code Z Games' Western Releases Canceled

Image courtesy of Idea Factory International

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 2 Sisters Generation

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation

Death end re;Quest: Code Z

Nintendo

International (IFI) announced on Friday that it has canceled the releases of, andgames forSwitch in North America and Europe as originally planned because the games' contents "do not comply with theGuidelines."

IFI will still release the Death end re;Quest Code Z game physically and digitally in standard and limited edition on Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 in 2025. The release will feature Japanese and English audio and English text. The game launched in Japan on Switch, PS4, and PS5 on September 19. The story takes place between the first and second numbered games in the franchise .

The company previously delayed the Switch versions of Compile Heart 's Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth game series digitally in North America and Europe indefinitely on May 20. The games were scheduled for digital release on Switch in the West on May 21. The games launched in Japan on May 23 as planned.

Compile Heart stated it is also releasing the Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth games on PS4 as download only. Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1+ is already available on PS4, and the other two games for PS4 do not yet have a release date.

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 is a remake of the first game in Compile Heart 's Hyperdimension Neptunia game series. The game originally shipped for the PS Vita in Japan in 2013, and in the West in 2014. It also debuted on PC via Steam in 2015. Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1+ , Compile Heart 's "refined" PS4 version of Re;Birth 1 , shipped in Japan in May 2018. Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 2 , a remake of the second game in the series, and Hyper Neptunia Re;Birth 3: V Generation , also got releases in the West on both PS Vita and PC via Steam .

