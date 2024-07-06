Idea Factory International Reveals Western Releases for Touhou Spell Carnival, Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos, More

Death end re;Quest: Code Z , Temirana , Battlefield Waltz games also head West

Idea Factory International announced at its IFI Summer Festival event near Anime Expo on Saturday that it will bring Touhou Spell Carnival , Death end re;Quest: Code Z , Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos , Temirana: The Lucky Princess and the Tragic Knights , and Battlefield Waltz to the West.

Idea Factory International will release Touhou Spell Carnival digitally and physically for Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 this year. The company also has a playable demo for the game available at Anime Expo . The game launched in Japan for the same platforms on April 18.

The company describes the story:

Gensokyo — A remote land isolated from the Outside World, where humans and youkai live side-by-side. One day, the shrine maiden of Hakurei Shrine, Reimu Hakurei, spots mysterious pillars towering over various locations throughout Gensokyo. These pillars signaled the start of the Spell Carnival, a festival hosted by Yukari Yakumo where one must put their Spell Cards on the line in battle. In order to investigate the true intentions of Yukari Yakumo, who initiated the Spell Carnival so suddenly, Reimu Hakurei joins the fight for Spell Cards.

The release will have Japanese audio and text in English, French, and Spanish (Spain). The release will have a standard and limited edition.

Idea Factory International will release Death end re;Quest: Code Z physically and digitally on Switch, PS4, and PS5 in 2025. The game will launch in Japan on the same platforms on September 19.

The company describes the story of the game, which is the latest in the Dead end re;Quest series:

Step into a tale of parallel universes... Iris was born in World DE-1, a world that mirrors Earth in the 2000s. With her birth, a series of tragic loops was set in motion, which were gradually unraveled by the efforts of Arata Mizunashi and his team. With her goodwill restored, Iris created a copy of World DE-1 named World DE-1.5. Here, feuds gave way to friendship, each person a perfect cog in a perfect world. But a new crisis threatens the peace... A mysterious man has entered the fray, and he leads a group of people who look identical to the world's former heroes. Our new hero, Sayaka Hiwatari, confronts the rising chaos, where friends and foes seem impossible to distinguish. And so the battle with another world enters a new phase...

The release will feature Japanese and English audio and English text. Idea Factory International will release the game in a standard and limited edition.

Idea Factory International will release Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos physically and digitally on Switch, PS4, and PS5 in 2025. The company also has a playable demo for the game available at Anime Expo . The game launched in Japan for the same platforms on June 27.

The company describes the story:

This dimension is different from Gamindustri... A vast number of distinct Dogoos are appearing and threatening to cover the land. To escape from this otherworldly realm, a lone rider surveys the mysterious world in search of an exit.

Idea Factory International will release the game with English and Japanese audio and English, French, and Spanish (Spain) text. The game will have a standard and special edition.

Idea Factory International will release Ichi Column's Temirana: The Lucky Princess and the Tragic Knights ( Temirana Koku no Tsuiteru Hime to Tsuitenai Kishi Dan ) otome game visual novel physically and digitally on the Switch in 2025. The visual novel released in Japan on April 27.

The company describes the story:

In this world, one's status and occupation are determined by the month they were born. About 15 years ago in the eastern kingdom of Temirana, the third princess was born: a baby with a birthmark on her forehead. This child was rumored to be the "Cursed Princess," and was forced to live in a house far from her family, away from the castle. But things are about to change. As her 16th birthday approaches, she attends the dueling tournament known as Helis Duelm. There, she sees five men glowing with a dazzlingly strong light. Indeed, the "Cursed Princess" possessed a special and lucky power. Whenever her life might be in danger, people and places would shine as if to warn her. Those acquainted with her power warn that those men may have shone because they were dangerous...but she knows their light is different from any she's seen before. Trusting her intuition, the princess invites the five men to join her order of knights. However, some of them have no experience with the sword, and others lack interest in knighthood at all. Can the princess and her small company of five knights overcome the tragedy on the horizon?

Idea Factory International will release the game in standard and limited editions, and those who purchase either at its store will receive a trading card.

Idea Factory International will release Otomate 's Battlefield Waltz ( Senjō no Waltz ) otome game visual novel physically and digitally on the Switch in 2025. The visual novel released in Japan for the PlayStation Vita in November 2014, and then the Switch in March 2023.

Idea Factory International describes the story:

A girl loses everything, all in one day. Her village, and even worse—her father... In their place, she acquires a new power. When she takes up a sword to protect herself and her loved ones, she discovers that it is "cursed" and holds immense power. Having obtained something that could shake the very foundations of the nation, the girl has no choice but to live on the battlefield. The ultra-nationalistic military academy, Nirvana, becomes her new home. There, young men and women who excel in combat gather to compete and sharpen their skills, regardless of their background. She meets new people, forges strong bonds, and finds what she thought she'd lost: a place to belong. This is the story of the girl and the talking cursed sword by her side.

Idea Factory International will release the game in standard and limited editions, and those who purchase either at its store will receive a trading card.

The company also revealed a promo video for the 9 R.I.P. visual novel, which will release in English this year.

Source: Press release