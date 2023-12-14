Touhou Spell Carnival Game's Trailer Reveals More Characters, April 18 Release

Yukari Yakumo, Remilia Scarlet, Sakuya Izayoi join playable characters

The official website for Compile Heart and Sting 's Touhou Spell Carnival game revealed a new teaser trailer, additional playable characters, and the April 18 release date for the game on Thursday.

The new playable characters include Yukari Yakumo, Remilia Scarlet, and Sakuya Izayoi. Previously revealed playable characters include Reimu Hakurei and Marisa Kirisame.

Compile Heart will release the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Switch.

Team Shanghai Alice released the first main game in the franchise , Touhou: Highly Responsive to Prayers , in 1995 on the PC-98 platform. Since then, the series has spawned other main games, multiple spin-offs, and many fan-made derivative works based on characters and stories from the series.

Source: Touhou Spell Carnival game's website