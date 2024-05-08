Magic: The Gathering Card Game Gets Hatsune Miku Collab

No one's gonna want to hard counter Miku

In the past few years, the popular trading card game Magic: The Gathering (MTG) has partnered with different intellectual properties for some interesting collaborations. Some collabs are within parent company Wizards of the Coast's brand, such as Dungeons & Dragons . Others include properties such as Doctor Who , Warhammer: 40,000 , or recently, Cowboy Bebop . These lead to some interesting card designs, both in terms of art and card function. However, one of MTGs premium collaboration product lines, called Secret Lair, focuses on card art. And MTG's next Secret Lair set features Hatsune Miku.

Image via Wizards of the Coast ©CFM ™ & © 2024 Wizards of the Coast

The English Hatsune Miku and MTG Secret Lair X (formerly Twitter ) accounts announced the collaboration between Hatsune Miku and MTG on April 30. The official MTG website lists the cards included in the set and the release date of May 13.

🌸 Hatsune Miku is coming to Secret Lair starting May 13, 2024! 🌸 @cfm_miku_en pic.twitter.com/bTTAfiC9MD — MTG Secret Lair (@MTGSecretLair) April 30, 2024

The set is slated to stay on sale until June 2 and includes six cards that are reprints of Shelter, Chandra's Ignition (as Miku's Spark), Harmonize, Azusa, Lost but Seeking (as Miku, Lost but Singing), Feather, the Redeemed (as Miku, the Renowned), and Inspiring Vantage all with original Hatsune Miku art. The website also notes two different sets will be available. The first is a non-foil version for US$29.99 and the second a rainbow foil version for US$39.99.

Image via Wizard of the Coast ©CFM ™ & © 2024 Wizards of the Coast Image via Wizard of the Coast ©CFM ™ & © 2024 Wizards of the Coast

Image via Wizard of the Coast ©CFM ™ & © 2024 Wizards of the Coast Image via Wizard of the Coast ©CFM ™ & © 2024 Wizards of the Coast

Image via Wizard of the Coast ©CFM ™ & © 2024 Wizards of the Coast Image via Wizard of the Coast ©CFM ™ & © 2024 Wizards of the Coast

These are some beautiful cards. Although Hatsune Miku hast little to do with fantasy or spell slinging, it's fun seeing her reimagined for MTG. Of course, there's no guarantee the cards will perform well on the second-hand market. But those who love Miku will likely want the cards as a collector's item rather than as some nebulous investment. If you love Hatsune Miku, check out this limited run of Magic: The Gathering cards.