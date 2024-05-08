Manga Up! Global Adds Ikuno Tajima's Victoria's Electric Coffin Manga in English

The Switch sequel console is finally happening! The details are scarce, but you can find out more in this week's column. Also: an interview with El Shaddai's Sawaki Takeyasu, Microsoft layoffs, and more.

― Welcome back, folks! What a wild week this has been for the gaming industry. We'll go further into it, but jeez . This past week also saw the disappearance of Capcom's Dark Void and Dark Void Zero . ...