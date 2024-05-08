News
Manga Up! Global Adds Ikuno Tajima's Victoria's Electric Coffin Manga in English
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Manga launched in May 2021, launched in English on April 2
Square Enix's Manga UP! Global announced on Thursday that it has released Ikuno Tajima's Victoria's Electric Coffin (Victoria no Denki Hitsugi) manga in English.
Manga UP! describes its story:
David Douglas wishes he'd never been born. What's the point of a slum boy enduring a miserable existence and ending up on death row? Victoria Frankenstein, a thirteen-year-old medical doctor, offers him a change of fate. Together they can help people and prove the worth of Victoria's invention, the Electric Coffin. After David becomes Eins, what kind of life will this second chance offer?
Tajima launched the manga in Square Enix's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in May 2021 and ended it in June 2022. Square Enix shipped the manga's third compiled volume in July 2022. Square Enix Manga & Books released the manga in English on April 2.
Source: Email correspondence