Square Enix Manga & Books Reveals Final Fantasy Books, New Manga Licenses Including The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Square Enix Manga & Books revealed its new licenses and releases at its Anime Expo panel on Saturday.
The new Final Fantasy-related announcements include an English edition of the The Art of FINAL FANTASY XVI artbook (slated for March 19, 2024), an English edition of the FINAL FANTASY XVI Poster Collection book (for release in spring 2024), and the release of the Encyclopaedia Eorzea III ~The World of FINAL FANTASY XIV~ lore book (slated for December 19, 2023).
The new manga announcements include:
- Saekisan, Hanekoto, and Wan Shibata's The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten (debuts on February 6, 2024)
- Jinushi's Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You (debuts on February 20, 2024)
- Touya, Yoimachi, and Ren Sakuma's The Villainess's Guide to (Not) Falling in Love (debuts on March 12, 2024)
- Ikuno Tajima's Victoria's Electric Coffin (debuts on April 2, 2024)
- Chiyoko Origami's Mobsters in Love (debuts on May 6, 2024)
- Tsumuji Yoshimura's Just Like Mona Lisa (debuts on July 16, 2024)
- Atsushi Ōkubo's Soul Eater Not!: The Perfect Edition (debuts on July 23, 2024)
Additionally, the company will release the A Man and His Cat picture book on June 4, 2024; and will release the My Dress-Up Darling Official Anime Fanbook on June 18, 2024.
Source: Email correspondence