Square Enix Manga & Books Reveals Final Fantasy Books, New Manga Licenses Including The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten

Square Enix Manga & Books revealed its new licenses and releases at its Anime Expo panel on Saturday.

The new Final Fantasy -related announcements include an English edition of the The Art of FINAL FANTASY XVI artbook (slated for March 19, 2024), an English edition of the FINAL FANTASY XVI Poster Collection book (for release in spring 2024), and the release of the Encyclopaedia Eorzea III ~The World of FINAL FANTASY XIV~ lore book (slated for December 19, 2023).

The new manga announcements include:

Additionally, the company will release the A Man and His Cat picture book on June 4, 2024; and will release the My Dress-Up Darling Official Anime Fanbook on June 18, 2024.

