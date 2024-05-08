Crunchyroll Adds English Dub for Natsume's Book of Friends Season 5 Anime

Season 5 originally aired in October 2016

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday an English dub for the fifth season of the television anime franchise based on Yuki Midorikawa 's Natsume's Book of Friends ( Natsume Yūjin-Chō ) manga, premiering on May 8.

The dub cast for Natsume's Book of Friends season 5 includes:

Madeleine Morris , Trina Nishimura , Sally Vahle , Jalitza Delgado , Sara Ragsdale , Bryn Apprill , Ray Hurd , Sonny Strait , Katelyn Barr , Chasity Conner , and Kiane King provide additional voices.

Jad Saxton is the voice director. Susie Nixon is producing the English dub , and Jessica Sluys is adapting the script. William Dewell is the mixer and Noah Whitehead is the engineer.

The show's seventh season, titled Natsume Yūjin-Chō Shichi , will debut in fall this year.

The anime's sixth season premiered in April 2017. The show had 11 episodes and two OVAs. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The anime is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

Yuki Midorikawa 's Natsume's Book of Friends ( Natsume Yūjin-Chō ) manga debuted in Hakusensha 's LaLa DX magazine in June 2003, but has run in LaLa since 2007. Viz Media is releasing the ongoing series in English.

The anime seasons and Midorikawa's original manga revolve around Natsume, a boy who has been able to see yōkai since he was little. Unfortunately, humans shun him, and there is not much fondness between him and yōkai either. One day, he inherits a Yūjin-Chō ("Book of Friends") from his grandmother. The book is actually full of contracts that his grandmother made to trap yōkai. As one yōkai after another shows up, Natsume tries to release or help them — even while many of them seek vengeance on him.

The Natsume’s Book of Friends: The Stone Waker and the Strange Visitor film opened in Japan in January 2021. Funimation streamed the film.

