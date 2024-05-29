News
Palette's 9-nine- Bishōjo Game Gets TV Anime
posted on by Egan Loo
The official website for Palette's 9-nine- game announced on Wednesday that the anime is inspiring a television anime.
To commemorate the anime announcement, the franchise will hold its "9-nine- Symphonic Concert 2 with Animation" on September 8. (The franchise held an earlier symphonic concert, without the "animation" tag, on October 17, 2021.)
The 9-nine- game consists of four "episodes." Sekai Project has released all four episodes on Steam in English. Palette then released the game for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on June 23, 2022.
All of the episodes share the same world and setting, but each focuses on a different heroine. Sekai Project describes the games:
9-nine- is a tale of the town of Shiromitsugawa, host to mysterious Artifacts and the superpowers they bestow on their Users. A tale of growing trust and budding romance between the protagonist and the heroine, and also a murder mystery where they hunt down the culprit behind a series of supernatural murders.
Palette released the four episodes separately in 2017-2020 for PC, and then released all the episodes plus an extra episode in a bundle for PC on April 23, 2021. The PS4 and Switch versions is based on this release.
