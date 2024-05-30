Rurouni Kenshin: Hokkaido Arc Manga Goes on 1-Issue Break

Continuation of original manga launched in September 2017

The X/Twitter account for Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine announced on Wednesday that Nobuhiro Watsuki and his novelist wife/story collaborator Kaoru Kurosaki 's Rurouni Kenshin: Hokkaido Arc ( Rurouni Kenshin, Meiji Kenkaku Romantan: Hokkaidō-hen ) manga will be taking a one-issue break in the July issue on June 4. The series will return to publication in the August issue on July 4.

Watsuki and Kurosaki launched the Rurouni Kenshin: Hokkaido Arc manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in September 2017. The manga went on hiatus in December 2017 following Watsuki being charged for possession of child pornography. The series later resumed publication in June 2018.

Viz Media had been simultaneously publishing the manga in English, but stopped after the manga went on hiatus in 2017.

Watsuki first launched his 28-volume Rurouni Kenshin manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1994. The manga has more than 72 million copies in circulation worldwide. The manga centers around Kenshin Himura, once a deadly assassin during the Meiji Restoration, who is trying to find a new life beyond violence.

The manga has since been adapted into a 95-episode TV anime series, an anime film, three original video anime projects, five live-action films, and a stage musical by the all-female musical theater troupe Takarazuka Revue.

The continuation of the new television anime project based on the main manga will premiere in October on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block and will air for a continuous two cours (quarter of a year) for a half-year run.