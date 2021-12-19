Rurouni Kenshin Gets New TV Anime by Liden Films

Manga previously inspired TV anime, anime film, 3 OVAs

Shueisha 's Jump Festa '22 event on Sunday revealed that Nobuhiro Watsuki 's Rurouni Kenshin manga is getting a new television anime project at LIDEN FILMS . The event did not reveal any other details about the anime. Aniplex is streaming a teaser video to announce the work.

Watsuki and his novelist wife/story collaborator Kaoru Kurosaki launched the Rurouni Kenshin : Hokkaido Arc ( Rurouni Kenshin, Meiji Kenkaku Romantan : Hokkaido-hen ) manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in September 2017. The manga went on hiatus in December 2017 following Watsuki being charged for possession of child pornography. The series later resumed publication in June 2018. The series more recently took a two-month break in June and July. Shueisha published the manga's sixth compiled volume on July 2.

Viz Media had been simultaneously publishing the manga in English, but stopped after the manga went on hiatus in 2017.

Watsuki first launched his 28-volume Rurouni Kenshin manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1994. The manga has more than 72 million copies in circulation worldwide. The manga centers around Kenshin Himura, once a deadly assassin during the Meiji Restoration, who is trying to find a new life beyond violence.

The manga has since been adapted into a 95-episode TV anime series, an anime film, three original video anime projects, five live-action films, and a stage musical by the all-female musical theater troupe Takarazuka Revue.

The Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final live-action film opened in Japan on April 23, and the Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning live-action film opened in Japan on June 4.