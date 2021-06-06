Rurouni Kenshin: Hokkaido Arc Manga Takes 2-Month Break

The official Twitter account for Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine revealed on Thursday that Nobuhiro Watsuki 's Rurouni Kenshin : Hokkaido Arc manga will not appear in the July or August issues of the magazine. The July issue shipped on Friday, and the August issue will ship on July 2. The manga will return in the September issue, which will go on sale in early August.

Watsuki and his novelist wife/story collaborator Kaoru Kurosaki launched the Rurouni Kenshin : Hokkaido Arc ( Rurouni Kenshin, Meiji Kenkaku Romantan : Hokkaido-hen ) manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in September 2017. The manga went on hiatus in December 2017 following Watsuki being charged for possession of child pornography. The series later resumed publication in June 2018. Shueisha published the manga's fifth compiled volume on December 4 and will release the sixth volume on July 2.

Viz Media had been simultaneously publishing the manga in English, but stopped after the manga went on hiatus.

Watsuki first launched his 28-volume Rurouni Kenshin manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1994. The manga has more than 60 million copies in print. The manga centers around Kenshin Himura, once a deadly assassin during the Meiji Restoration, who is trying to find a new life beyond violence. The manga has since been adapted into a 95-episode TV anime series, an anime film, three original video anime projects, five live-action films, and a stage musical by the all-female musical theater troupe Takarazuka Revue. The Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final live-action film opened in Japan on April 23, and the Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning live-action film opened in Japan on Friday .