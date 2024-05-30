4 Manga from Young Magazine Kakehiki Get Serializations This Year

This year's 26th issue of Kodansha 's Young Magazine revealed on Monday that four of the manga that appeared in the inaugural issue of the Young Magazine Kakehiki supplement on April 22 will have serializations.

Image via Young Magazine's X/Twitter account © Kodansha

Zuino and Zashima's Self-Portrait (lower left in image above) already launched in Monthly Young Magazine on May 20. Homura Kawamoto and Nadainishi 's Koroshi to Uso no Marriage (upper left) will launch in Young Magazine in November. Shinya Wakō's Mushoku Kakutō -NEET Combat- (upper right) will launch in Young Magazine in December. Tsukasa Monma and Hiranko Konohana's Senka no Étoile (lower right) will launch on the YanMaga Web website in December.

Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in March 2014. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime series that ran from July to September 2017 in Japan. The series premiered outside of Japan on Netflix in February 2018. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019, and Netflix began streaming the series in June 2019. The manga also inspired a 10-episode live-action show that premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix is streaming the series outside of Japan. A second season premiered in March 2019. The first live-action film then opened in May 2019. A sequel live-action film opened in Japan in June 2021 after two COVID-19 delays.

Kawamoto and Hikaru Muno , along with publisher TMS , are credited with the original work of the poker-themed anime High Card , which premiered its first season in January 2023, followed by a second season on January 8 earlier this year.

Nadainishi published the Rocopon manga in YanMaga Web from September 2021 to April 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English.

Monma and artist Shikako launched the Manshū Ahen Squad manga in Kodansha 's " Comic Days " manga website in 2020. Young Magazine started serializing the manga in 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on September 6. Kodansha 's K MANGA service publishes the manga in English. The manga was nominated in the Best General Manga category of Kodansha 's 47th annual Manga Awards in 2023.