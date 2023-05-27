K MANGA's Launch Lineup Includes 30+ Manga With English Debuts in U.S.

Image courtesy of Kodansha

has provided ANN with a list of the launch titles on its K MANGA service that are also English debuts in the United States. The new service includes more than 30 manga that previously had no English releases:

(Titles with an asterisk next to them are also simulpub titles)

The K MANGA service launched as an app for iOS and Android on May 10 with approximately 400 titles including 60 simulpub titles. The first few chapters of most titles are available for free. The service uses a Ticket- and Point-based system. The service is also slated to launch for browsers.

Kodansha Ltd. will host a digital launch party for the service on June 22.

The service is currently exclusively available in the United States. Kodansha told ANN because it has to "clear a variety of requirements for each country," such as laws and regulations, it is starting services in the U.S. only. However, the company stated it would like to expand to other countries.

Source: Email correspondence