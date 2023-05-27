News
K MANGA's Launch Lineup Includes 30+ Manga With English Debuts in U.S.
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Kodansha Ltd. has provided ANN with a list of the launch titles on its K MANGA service that are also English debuts in the United States. The new service includes more than 30 manga that previously had no English releases:
(Titles with an asterisk next to them are also simulpub titles)
Yūji Terajima's Ace of the Diamond Act II (Daiya no A Act II)
Meebu and Kōji Megumi's ACMA:GAME
Hikaru Katsuki's Baby Steps
Yuki Sato and Mikoto Yamaguchi's Tomodachi Game*
Kohei Nagashii's The Two Faces of Misaki Hoshino. (Hoshino, Me wo Tsubutte.)
Negi Haruba's The Quintessential Quintuplets full color version
Hoshino Taguchi's The Lady's Servant (Ojō-sama no Shimobe)*
Masahito Soda's Capeta
- Mitai Irohara's Yokuoni: Ogres of Greed (Yokuoni)
Yuu Kuraishi, Kazu Inabe, and Kengo Mizutani's Starving Anonymous Re:Velation (Shokuryou Jinrui Re: -Starving Re:velation-)
- Kou Wanatsu and Kei Aomi's Why The Bell Tolls at Dusk (Kasōba no nai Machi ni Kane ga Naru Toki)
Rurekuchie, Rokujūyon Okazawa, sage joh's Chillin' in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army (Kaiko Sareta Ankoku Heishi (30-Dai) no Slow na Second Life)*
Itoe Takemoto and Nahoko Uehashi's The Beast Player (Kemono no Sou-ja)
Aki Hagiu and Hiroto Kanō's The Inferior Magic Swordsman (Rettōjin no Maken Tsukai: Skill Board wo Kushishite Saikyō ni Itaru)*
- Satou and Morinari Miyagi's The Ultimate Fire Sorcerer's Return: Through Hellfire and Back! (Jigoku no Gōka de Yakare Tsuzuketa Shōnen. Saikyō no Honō Tsukai to Natte Fukkatsu Suru.)
Tsukasa Monma and Shikako's Manchuria Opium Squad (Manshū Ahen Squad)
- Chisato Abe and Natsumi Matsuzaki's A Raven for All Seasons (Karasu ni Hitoe wa Niawanai)
- Noriaki Kotoba's The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King (Hime Kishi wa Barbaroi no Yome)*
Juu Ishiguchi's HERO PLATOON: The Taciturn Hero Will Not Be Persuaded! (Yūsha Shōtai: Kamoku Yūsha wa Nagasarenai)
- Kitsuneko's Asami Kuroki's on A(nother) Bender! (Tonari no Kuroki-san wa Nomu to Yabai)
- Asahi and Aiue Okaki's The Russian Transfer and the Polyglot (Nihongo ga Hanasenai Russia-jin Bishōjo Tennyūsei ga Tayoreru nowa, Tagengo Master no Ore Hitori)
- Alto and Yuki Monji's The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest (Mikata ga Yowasugite Hojo Mahō ni Tesshiteita Kyūtei Mahōshi, Tsuihōsareta Saiyō wo Mezasu)*
- Wakatsuki Hikaru's Fujisaki-kun's Prey-ful Life (Higyaku Danshi Fujisaki-kun)
Sai Sumimori and Yatsuki's Reincarnated Adventurer of the Curse Mark - Enjoying Freedom As The Strongest Sage - (Jukokuin no Tensei Bōkensha: Saikyō Kenja, Jiyū ni Ikiru)*
Hajime Inoryū and Takahiro Ōba's A Psycho's World (Psycho no Sekai)
Hifumi's The 47 Great Wars (Shijūshichi Taisen)
- Nanarō Fuji and Natsuka Tachibana's The Ultimate Healer Restores All (Kiwameta Heal ga Subete wo Iyasu! Mura de Muyō ni Natta Boku wa, Hirotta Gomi wo Geki Rare Item ni Shūzenshite Nariagaru!)
Miki Yoshikawa's Hiragi-san's House of Vampires (Hiiragi-san Chi no Kyūketsu Jijō)*
Saka Mikami's The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity (Kaoru Hana wa Rin to Saku)*
Kei Urana's GACHIAKUTA* (Kodansha USA will release the series this fall)
Yōsuke Kaneda's The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch (Kuroneko to Majo no Kyōshitsu)*
Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Yūsuke Nomura, and Kōta Sannomiya's BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi-*
- Jinsei Kataoka and Kazuma Kondou's Retropolis Scratch*
The K MANGA service launched as an app for iOS and Android on May 10 with approximately 400 titles including 60 simulpub titles. The first few chapters of most titles are available for free. The service uses a Ticket- and Point-based system. The service is also slated to launch for browsers.
Kodansha Ltd. will host a digital launch party for the service on June 22.
The service is currently exclusively available in the United States. Kodansha told ANN because it has to "clear a variety of requirements for each country," such as laws and regulations, it is starting services in the U.S. only. However, the company stated it would like to expand to other countries.
