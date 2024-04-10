Young Magazine Gets New Young Magazine Kakehiki Supplement

This year's 19th issue of Kodansha 's Young Magazine revealed on Monday that the magazine will have a new supplement magazine named Young Magazine Kakehiki (meaning "to bargain") that will launch with its first issue on April 22, alongside the main magazine's 21st issue. The supplement will launch with a number of works from both guests and creators from Young Magazine .

Nobuyuki Fukumoto will launch the Espoir Mae Kaiji ( Kaiji Before the Espoir) manga, which will focus on the story of the gambler Kaiji before he boards the ship Espoir, the beginning of the Kaiji manga's main story.

Other works include Tsukasa Monma and Hiranko Konohana's Senka no Étoile , Zuino and Zashima's Self-Portrait , Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Kenshi Fujimoto 's Duelist-tachi , Homura Kawamoto and Nadainishi 's Koroshi to Uso no Marriage , and Yūji Terajima 's King's Road .

The first issue will also publish three manga from three new or up-and-coming creator groups. Readers will vote on which manga will be serialized. The three manga include Curry to Neko and Gubi's Rebirth Tōyoko Kingdom , Shinya Wakō's Mushoku Kakutō -NEET Combat- , and Ryūhaku Nagata's Gyakusatsu Stadium