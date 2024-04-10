News
Young Magazine Gets New Young Magazine Kakehiki Supplement
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
This year's 19th issue of Kodansha's Young Magazine revealed on Monday that the magazine will have a new supplement magazine named Young Magazine Kakehiki (meaning "to bargain") that will launch with its first issue on April 22, alongside the main magazine's 21st issue. The supplement will launch with a number of works from both guests and creators from Young Magazine.
／#新増刊 ヤングマガジン #カケヒキ— ヤングマガジン編集部 (@magazine_young) April 8, 2024
4/22🈷️ 発売‼️
＼
超豪華ラインナップをご紹介！
『エスポワール前 カイジ』#福本伸行
連載開始28年！
ついに明かされる『#カイジ』シリーズ誕生前夜!?
詳細▶https://t.co/B3YOFJsxlR
公式X @yanmaga_sp#カケヒキ でしか読めない珠玉の作品を見逃すな‼️ pic.twitter.com/GPKm7hII19
Nobuyuki Fukumoto will launch the Espoir Mae Kaiji (Kaiji Before the Espoir) manga, which will focus on the story of the gambler Kaiji before he boards the ship Espoir, the beginning of the Kaiji manga's main story.
Other works include Tsukasa Monma and Hiranko Konohana's Senka no Étoile, Zuino and Zashima's Self-Portrait, Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Kenshi Fujimoto's Duelist-tachi, Homura Kawamoto and Nadainishi's Koroshi to Uso no Marriage, and Yūji Terajima's King's Road.
The first issue will also publish three manga from three new or up-and-coming creator groups. Readers will vote on which manga will be serialized. The three manga include Curry to Neko and Gubi's Rebirth Tōyoko Kingdom, Shinya Wakō's Mushoku Kakutō -NEET Combat-, and Ryūhaku Nagata's Gyakusatsu Stadium
Source: Young Magazine issue 19 and website