Manga UP! Global Adds 'How Four Negative Skills = Unrivaled Synergy,' 2 More Manga in English

Image courtesy of Square Enix's Manga Up! Global

Minus Skill Mochi Yonin ga Atsumattara

Kuzumi-kun, Kūki Yomemasu ka?

Senken no Majutsushi to Yobareta Kenshi

Manga UP! describes How Four Negative Skills = Unrivaled Synergy :

Alvin is a young adventurer with an atrocious negative skill. In spite of his overwhelming strength, he's considered a nuisance by those around him and kicked out of his party.

In the throes of despair, he hears a rumor about a dungeon where one can obtain an item that erases skills and recklessly decides to solo the boss. That is, until he meets Cocoru, a cleric who has also long suffered from her own negative skill. However, when Alvin learns the effect of her skill, he can't help but think…

"Couldn't our skills work well together?"

The negatives cancel each other out and become a positive! As their skills multiply together, nothing can stand in their way! This is the ultimate "mutual support" story for these unfortunate adventurers!

Taihei launched the manga in Square Enix 's Manga UP! in February 2022. Square Enix shipped the manga's third compiled book volume on December 7. Kosuzu and Shirabii launched the original light novel in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in July 2020. Its second compiled volume shipped in February 2022.

Kuzumi-kun, Can't You Read the Room?

When super-popular Sakura Erika is suddenly interested in a her totally out-of-touch classmate, Kuzumi, what's to become of their ill-matched romance? This romantic comedy is perfect for fans of Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun !

Mosuko launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine in 2015 and ended it in June 2019. Square Enix published the manga's eighth volume in November 2019. Yen Press licensed the manga and published the manga's eighth volume digitally in English in December 2019.

The Swordsman Dubbed the Sorcerer of Countless Swords

As the user of a new magic never before recorded in the history of magic, dubbed the "Swords Sorcery", that allows its user to control swords with magic, making them fly through the air and cut through the enemy, Aldis works as a mercenary who gets paid to kill, escort or investigate at his client's request. On his way back from an investigation, he finds himself in the custody of a pair of twins who have been attacked by a band of thieves. However, in this world, twins are considered an abomination. With a quiet anger towards the world and the goddess who caused it, Aldis begins his journey with the twins and the maiden who follows him as his servant. He uses all kinds of magic without chanting them, mainly his Swords Sorcery, and his fellow sorcerers often complain that he is insane, but he dances and dances with his swords to make his way, regardless. This is the story of the swordsman known as the "Sorcerer of Countless Swords".

The manga adaptation launched in Square Enix 's Big Gangan in December 2018. Its seventh volume shipped on December 25. Takamitsu launched the original light novel in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2016. The fourth volume shipped on August 2019.

Comikey launched the manga in English in April 2023.

Source: Email correspondence