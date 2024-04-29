FanimeCon Hosts Kihara Hirokatsu, Survive Said the Prophet

FanimeCon to be held on May 24-27

The staff of FanimeCon announced that the 2024 event will host Hirokatsu Kihara and rock band Survive Said the Prophet (SSTP) as guests of honor. This will mark Kihara's second appearance at the San Jose convention.

Image via FanimeCon's Twitter account

Kihara is best-known for his work with Studio Ghibli , acting as a Production Coordinator on Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind and working on titles like Laputa: Castle in the Sky , My Neighbor Totoro , and Kiki's Delivery Service . Kihara inspired the Catbus from My Neighbor Totoro . He served as production desk or production runner on other anime such as Kanamemo , Nogizaka Haruka no Himitsu: Purezza , Outbreak Company , Lady Jewelpet , In Search of the Lost Future , My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO! , and This Art Club Has a Problem! . He also wrote the story for the Graduale der Wolken manga. Since leaving the studio, Kihara has penned numerous horror stories, including a collaboration with Junji Ito with Mimi’s Tales of Terror .

Image via FanimeCon's Twitter account

SSTP is an international rock band who also take influence from the pop, electro, hip hop, and R&B genres. The band have performed theme songs for Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III - Glorification , Vinland Saga , Banana Fish , Tokyo 24th Ward . The band had their first American tour this month.

The event released an announcement in March from the Board of Directors on the official website addressing recent accusations of harassment and mistreatment of staff. The allegations came after multiple staff resignations from various departments, including department heads and managers, in early February.

FanimeCon will be held on May 24-27.

Source: Fanime