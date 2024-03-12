FanimeCon 2024 Hosts Voice Actor Yuu Hayashi

FanimeCon's Board address recent accusations of harassment ahead of May 24-27 convention

The staff of FanimeCon announced on March 7 that the 2024 event will host Japanese voice actor Yuu Hayashi as a Guest of Honor. This marks Hayashi's first event appearance out of Asia.

Image via FanimeCon's Twitter

He has portrayed characters such as Ryunosuke Tanaka in Haikyuu!! , Manjiro “Mikey” Sano in Tokyo Revengers , Michizo Tachihara in Bungo Stray Dogs , and Takuma Ino in Jujutsu Kaisen . He is also known as the vocalist for music unit SCREEN mode , who have performed theme songs for Bungo Stray Dogs 2 , Kuroko's Basketball , Food Wars! The Second Plate , and many others.

The event also released an announcement today from the Board of Directors on the official website addressing recent accusations of harassment and mistreatment of staff. The allegations came after multiple staff resignations from various departments, including department heads and managers, in early February.

The board apologized for the delayed response, citing the difficulty in running the event after the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement cited plans to "investigate, gather information, and take action to help improve things" and a number of steps to improve communication, including an anonymous form for submitting reports and leadership training, among other suggestions. Some of the plans will be implemented prior to the start of FanimeCon 2024.

FanimeCon will be held on May 24-27, 2024.